Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $10.17 on Friday, hitting $205.45. 94,081,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,404,266. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

