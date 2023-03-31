Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EOG Resources by 25.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $160,336,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $114.45. 1,756,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

