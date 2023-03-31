Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,859 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 762,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 66,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 671,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after acquiring an additional 69,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.35. The company had a trading volume of 137,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,566. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

