Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZGet Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.35. 1,442,995 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

