Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $942,000 Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. 36,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,097. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

