Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE T traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.16. 7,992,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,955,719. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

