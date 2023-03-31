Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $137.54. 737,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,803. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.26. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

