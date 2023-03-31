Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. 3,231,225 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

