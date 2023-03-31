Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 255,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock remained flat at $46.46 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

