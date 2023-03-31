Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 41,616 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,616 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. 2,237,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.