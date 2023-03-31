Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) EVP Kasra Moshkani Sells 1,000 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $26,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,894 shares in the company, valued at $595,930.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Clear Secure Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE YOU traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. 923,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,752. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.58.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clear Secure Company Profile
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clear Secure (YOU)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.