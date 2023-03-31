Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) EVP Kasra Moshkani Sells 1,000 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $26,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,894 shares in the company, valued at $595,930.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clear Secure Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE YOU traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. 923,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,752. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.