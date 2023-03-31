Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Shares Down 11.3%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Rating) dropped 11.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 210,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 241,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Clearmind Medicine Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44.

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, including binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

