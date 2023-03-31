Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Up 25.6% in March

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 232,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 8,759,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,063. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.93. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

