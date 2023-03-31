Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 147.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 83,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.