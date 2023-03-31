Commercial Metals Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Commercial Metals in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

CMC opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

