Community Bank of Raymore Has $571,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 156.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Corteva were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $60.02. 600,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

