Community Bank of Raymore Purchases Shares of 3,225 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.12.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.47.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

