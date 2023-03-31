Community Bank of Raymore Sells 37,200 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for about 8.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned about 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 409,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

