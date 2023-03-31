Community Bank of Raymore Sells 41,800 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Paramount Global makes up about 0.8% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. 2,696,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,246,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

