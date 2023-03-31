Community Bank of Raymore Sells 4,987 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

GE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.99. 2,967,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,068,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3,135.00, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

