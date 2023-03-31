Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Compagnie Plastic Omnium Stock Performance
PASTF stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.
Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile
