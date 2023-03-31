CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CMPVF stock opened at C$34.00 on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of C$34.00 and a 12-month high of C$34.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.36.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

