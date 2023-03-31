Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $10.42

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $10.68. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 697,489 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 54,806 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Stories

