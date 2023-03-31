Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Cut by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands accounts for 2.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

