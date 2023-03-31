Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

