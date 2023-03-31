Connable Office Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 10,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.61.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $470.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.86. The stock has a market cap of $438.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

