Connable Office Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BFAM. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

