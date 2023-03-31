Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77), Briefing.com reports. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Conn’s Price Performance

NASDAQ CONN opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CONN. StockNews.com began coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

About Conn’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

