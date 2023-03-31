Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNSL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $276.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

