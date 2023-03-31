Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.4 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

NYSE:ED opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

