Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,360 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 2.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Copart worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Copart by 2,263.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Copart Price Performance

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $74.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.