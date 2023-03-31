Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,447. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

