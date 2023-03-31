Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,261,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,113,741. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

