Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,998 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,157,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.54. 306,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,825. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

