Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CRVS opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
