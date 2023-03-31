Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

CRVS opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

