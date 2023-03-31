CPR Investments Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X makes up 1.3% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CPR Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 67,206 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 141.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 70.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 82.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.55. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $128.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

