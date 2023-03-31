CPR Investments Inc. Invests $4.52 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 97,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 4.5% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $43.41 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

