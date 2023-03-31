CPR Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,086 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Ross Stores accounts for 0.5% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.41. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.