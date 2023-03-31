CPR Investments Inc. Sells 574 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

CPR Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $34.03 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

