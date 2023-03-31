Credit Suisse Group Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $29.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PINS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.24.

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -175.59 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $189,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,644.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $189,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,644.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,625 shares of company stock worth $7,950,238. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $11,863,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,777,000 after buying an additional 94,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

