Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.35

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $74.05 million and $9.11 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003525 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000746 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 484,969,990 coins and its circulating supply is 212,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.