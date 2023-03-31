Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$9.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$13.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

