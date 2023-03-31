Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $223.92

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.92 ($2.75) and traded as low as GBX 212.20 ($2.61). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 219.40 ($2.70), with a volume of 456,468 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 313 ($3.85) to GBX 334 ($4.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 244 ($3.00).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 232.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 223.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £567.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,226.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Crest Nicholson

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is 17,000.00%.

In related news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 29,739 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.85), for a total value of £68,994.48 ($84,770.22). Corporate insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

