Critical Contrast: Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) and The Competition

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Global Business Travel Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.11, meaning that their average share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -2.83% -0.87% Global Business Travel Group Competitors -3,276.52% 3.80% -4.03%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group $1.85 billion -$25.00 million -10.61 Global Business Travel Group Competitors $3.92 billion $252.49 million 4.19

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Business Travel Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group. Global Business Travel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Business Travel Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Global Business Travel Group Competitors 101 896 1772 31 2.62

Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.68, suggesting a potential upside of 34.21%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group competitors beat Global Business Travel Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

