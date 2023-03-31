Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,066,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 917,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:CRECF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. 30,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,992. Critical Elements Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

