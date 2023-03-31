Cronos Price Reaches $0.0686 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $12.57 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0686 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017971 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.