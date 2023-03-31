CTS (NYSE:CTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.30

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.30 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 125090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CTS Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,759 shares of company stock valued at $881,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CTS by 516.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 64.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

