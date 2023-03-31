Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 3,078 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,393 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

