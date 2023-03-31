Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,500 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 429,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cumulus Media Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 111,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,897. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $251.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 50,874.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after buying an additional 1,975,983 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth about $8,515,000. Carronade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth about $3,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 26.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 139,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 255.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 133,373 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CMLS. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Featured Articles

