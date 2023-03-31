Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

CURLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Curaleaf Trading Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.83. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

